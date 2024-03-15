eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the February 14th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 58,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,294. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

