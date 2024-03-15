Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $1,319,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 91,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

