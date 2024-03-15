Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. 215,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,024,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.12.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,203. 31.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.