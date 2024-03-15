Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 3,150 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,257.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,448. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,035.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.