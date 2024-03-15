Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 5%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 408,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,345,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,165,394 shares of company stock valued at $49,837,369. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

