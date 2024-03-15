DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

