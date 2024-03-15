Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.11.

DUOL opened at $228.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.05. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,223 shares of company stock worth $33,536,955. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

