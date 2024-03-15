Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG) Insider Howard Williams Purchases 137 Shares

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) insider Howard Williams bought 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £382.23 ($489.72).

Dunedin Income Growth Stock Performance

Shares of DIG stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,538.89 and a beta of 0.72. Dunedin Income Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 248.97 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.52 ($3.97).

Get Dunedin Income Growth alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Dunedin Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,777.78%.

About Dunedin Income Growth

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.