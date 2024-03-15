Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

