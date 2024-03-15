Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

DRXGY remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Get Drax Group alerts:

About Drax Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.