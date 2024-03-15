Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases £149.96 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson bought 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($192.13).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Kenny Wilson bought 172 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($191.72).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

LON:DOCS opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The company has a market cap of £871.44 million, a P/E ratio of 906.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.02. Dr. Martens plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.25 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.70 ($2.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.82.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

