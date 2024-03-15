DP Poland (LON:DPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.00

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.16 ($0.14), with a volume of 112253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

DP Poland Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,150.00 and a beta of 0.44.

About DP Poland

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

