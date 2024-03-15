Donald Geoffrey Machum Sells 23,000 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80.

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.05. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.84.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. On average, analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.08736 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

