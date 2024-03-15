Donald Geoffrey Machum Sells 23,000 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80.
Organigram Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.05. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.84.
Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. On average, analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.08736 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
