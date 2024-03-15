Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. National Bankshares increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

DBM opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The company has a market cap of C$709.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.54. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.96 and a 52 week high of C$8.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

