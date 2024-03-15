Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.3 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.75 EPS.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average is $128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar General from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.