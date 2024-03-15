Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Dollar General Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

