Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $5,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

DG traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $151.02. The company had a trading volume of 392,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

