Doliver Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.87 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

