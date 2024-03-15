Doliver Advisors LP Takes $201,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.72 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

