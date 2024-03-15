Doliver Advisors LP Sells 366 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 238,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $104.64 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.58 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

