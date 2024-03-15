Doliver Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

