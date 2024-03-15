Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,834,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 143,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 799,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

