Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

