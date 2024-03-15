DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Director Michael J. Burdiek Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DocGo Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DocGo stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. 561,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $382.30 million, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Get DocGo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DocGo by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.