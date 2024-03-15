DNB Asset Management AS Sells 357,858 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,858 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.09% of Trip.com Group worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.