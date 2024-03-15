DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.12% of Hubbell worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $401.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.30 and its 200 day moving average is $323.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $404.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

