DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,403 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $201.97 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.60.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

