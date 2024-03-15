DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 159,388 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.