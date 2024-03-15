DNB Asset Management AS Has $23.21 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,116.90 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,036.00 and a 200-day moving average of $976.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

