DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $287.58 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

