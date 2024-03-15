DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $38,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,561.27 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,668.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,498.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

