Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.88 and last traded at $81.18. Approximately 512,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,353,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 33,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

