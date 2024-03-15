Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Position Raised by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TNA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,756,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

