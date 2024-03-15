Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $61,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 181,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,347. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

