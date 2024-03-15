Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Raised by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,566,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,141 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $44,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI remained flat at $29.82 during trading on Friday. 616,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,926. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

