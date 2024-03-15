Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lowered by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.37. 1,056,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

