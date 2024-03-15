DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.85-13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.13 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of DKS opened at $216.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $222.92.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

