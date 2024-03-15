DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.85-13.25 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $217.10 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Ossiam acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

