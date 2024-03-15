DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.85-13.25 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $217.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $222.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,381 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

