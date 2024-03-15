DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,546 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.77. 269,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,134. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $222.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

