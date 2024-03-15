Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.91. 65,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,049. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

