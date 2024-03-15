DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern Sells 20,321 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in DexCom by 28.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.