Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $705.00

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 705 ($9.03) and last traded at GBX 1,074.67 ($13.77), with a volume of 2516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($12.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 854.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 807.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,580.65%.

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

