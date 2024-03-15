Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Insider Julian Andrews Sells 5,050 Shares

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Andrews sold 5,050 shares of Deterra Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.02 ($3.32), for a total transaction of A$25,351.00 ($16,788.74).

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a current ratio of 153.21.

Deterra Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Deterra Royalties’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. Deterra Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

