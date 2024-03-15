Dero (DERO) Market Cap Achieves $70.29 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Dero has a market cap of $70.29 million and approximately $23,301.78 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00007222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,059.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00598104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00129931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00204644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00131410 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

