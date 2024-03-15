Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) CEO Acquires $51,320.50 in Stock

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.85. 92,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,182. The company has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,655,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Deluxe by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Deluxe by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Deluxe by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

