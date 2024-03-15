DeltaFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $16,547.87 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.