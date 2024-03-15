Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Laurie Z. Tolson Sells 603 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $15,937.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,307.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Delek US Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 762,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,061. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 445.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.