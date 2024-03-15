Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.32. 471,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,173. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.46 and a 200-day moving average of $382.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

