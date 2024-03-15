Decred (DCR) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.82 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $27.00 or 0.00039642 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $429.95 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00117330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019931 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002921 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,922,643 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

